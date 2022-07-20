Wedding guest asks is she was wrong to not change dress that was same as bridesmaids.

You know the famous saying, never a bridesmaid, always dressed exactly like a bridesmaid? No, you don't, because that's not a saying. It's a total freak accident, guaranteed to embarrass some and annoy others, especially Bridezillas who can't let any mistakes cloud their perfect day.

Reddit user u/aita095 found herself in this awkward situation recently when she turned up at her cousin's wedding wearing the exact same dress as the bridal party. The exact same dress.

She didn't go home and change, but she did go online to ask the very important question:

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for wearing a bridesmaid dress when I was not a bridesmaid?

She writes: