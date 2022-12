What is the proper protocol for telling your newly engaged family members that you think you're the only person in history who is allowed to get married at a popular wedding venue?

Yes, every couple getting married would prefer that the venue staff treats their wedding as the only wedding to ever exist, but most people are at least slightly grounded in reality. So, when a conflicted former bride decided to consult a Facebook group about an awkward situation with her brother-in-law, her question ended up on the gloriously petty and judgmental world of Reddit's "Wedding Shaming." Shamers, unite!