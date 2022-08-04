Woman asks if she was wrong to refuse to show up to her own surprise engagement.

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about bailing on her own proposal, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I (28F) have known for a while that bf (38M) was going to propose. We've been talking about marriage, rings etc for a while. I didn't know the when or where, but I thought I knew the HOW. This is because I've made it clear that I would absolutely hate a public proposal.
The very idea gives me hives and makes me queasy with anxiety. It's a personal preference/comfort-zone thing and not an opinion on other people's proposals. There have been a few times when I thought he was going to ask, but I was wrong each time (wasn't too disappointed because I knew it'd come eventually).