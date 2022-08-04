Woman asks if she was wrong to refuse to show up to her own surprise engagement.

Flash mobs, luxury candlelit destination dinners with a bed of rose petals and a public surprise party with everyone you've ever met, or a 5 paragraph caption on the Instagram announcement shot and edited by professional film crew--getting engaged is no longer as simple as getting down on one knee and asking "will you marry me?"

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about bailing on her own proposal, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for not showing up to my own engagement after finding out my boyfriend was planning to propose?

I (28F) have known for a while that bf (38M) was going to propose. We've been talking about marriage, rings etc for a while. I didn't know the when or where, but I thought I knew the HOW. This is because I've made it clear that I would absolutely hate a public proposal.