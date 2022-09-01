Someecards Logo
Religious MOH asks if she's wrong to refuse to take off cross necklace for wedding.

Kimberly Dinaro
Sep 1, 2022 | 8:15 PM
There's a big difference between being an overbearingly unhinged bridezilla and a normal person with a clear wedding vision...

Is it really so bad to ask your sister to take off her favorite necklace if it doesn't match your desired wedding theme? So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of wedding controversy otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about her jewelry, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to take off my necklace for my sister's wedding?

Throwaway: My (25F) sister "Cindy" (29F) is getting married in 3 months and she asked me to be her MOH. Of course, I said yes! Cindy and I have always been fairly close, we definitely have our issues, but nothing too serious.

I have a small cross necklace that my Grandpa gave me when I was 13. I wear it 24/7 unless I'm taking a shower or going swimming. I wear the necklace for sentimental and religious reasons. Needless to say, it's extremely important to me.

A few days ago, Cindy and I were going dress shopping together. Cindy's 5 other bridesmaids were also there. While I was trying on one of the dresses, Cindy made a comment about my necklace. She told me that I'll have to take my necklace off during her wedding because it "clashes with the dress and the theme."

