Woman asks if she's wrong to skip wedding after bride demoted her over weight loss.

Still, the dreaded dress and overall "aesthetic" can be a main source of the group chat drama. So, when a conflicted ex-bridesmaid decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she'd be wrong to skip her best friend's wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
My best friend, Anne is getting married soon. She announced her engagement a year ago. When she first announced it, I was in the procedure of trying to lose weight.
We don't live in the same town anymore because I moved six months before she announced her engagement. So anyway, she asked me to be her bridesmaid not too long ago, and I accepted.
Fast forward to my trip home, everything goes to the dogs. When Anne saw me, she didn't seem too happy. Something was off as she barely even hugged me. She didn't say anything then, so I just assumed I was reading into it. Later that day when we were getting lunch at a restaurant, she noticed I only got brown rice and a salad, and she commented on how I'd changed so much.