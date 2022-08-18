Woman asks if she's wrong to skip wedding after bride demoted her over weight loss.

Being a bridesmaid can be a complicated journey in sequined banners, rose gold plastic champagne flutes, color-coded emails, and a chaotic disaster of exchanging the same $100 back and forth in Venmo transactions until everyone enters casual crippling debt...

Still, the dreaded dress and overall "aesthetic" can be a main source of the group chat drama. So, when a conflicted ex-bridesmaid decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about whether or not she'd be wrong to skip her best friend's wedding, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for declining an invitation to my best friend's wedding?

My best friend, Anne is getting married soon. She announced her engagement a year ago. When she first announced it, I was in the procedure of trying to lose weight.

We don't live in the same town anymore because I moved six months before she announced her engagement. So anyway, she asked me to be her bridesmaid not too long ago, and I accepted.