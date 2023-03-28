Woman assumes 6 month anniversary gift is a proposal, 'it was stupid of him;' AITA?

The pressure to plan a perfect proposal with a romantic backdrop can be a lot for people who are planning an engagement, but what happens when you have no intention to start planning a wedding?

Between reality television shows, Instagram brides, and destination bachelorette parties...the modern wedding business can be a lot to handle even for people who don't have an accidental engagement. So, when a conflicted young woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's gloriously petty "Am I the As*hole" about a flopped public proposal, the jury of internet strangers was eager to weigh in.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for thinking the ring my boyfriend got me was an engagement ring?

My bf(25m) and I(25f) went out for our sixth month anniversary this weekend and towards the end of the dinner he said he had a gift for me and handed me a box. It was a gorgeous ring and I guess the title of this reveals that I confused this gift as a proposal.