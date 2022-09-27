Woman attends destination bachelorette party only to get surprised with a $340 bill.

So, when a frustrated wedding guest decided to consult the gloriously petty "Wedding Shaming" group on Reddit about her experience with an overpriced and confusing destination wedding,
At the beginning of the summer, my boyfriend and I went down to Puerto Rico for his cousin's destination wedding. She's a lawyer and pretty wealthy. The wedding was fancy to say the least.
I don't know if anyone else has ever had a similar experience but every second of the trip was scheduled. Apparently destination weddings are like that..? After a 13 hour flight, we arrive at the airbnb. I'm immediately told that I need to get dressed up because we are both supposed to head to the bachelor and bachelorette party.
Going with the flow, I throw on a dress and head to dinner. When I get there, a table of 20 has already been drinking. It was a three-course meal with a set menu. A couple appys had already been eaten but most of the food had yet to arrive. The food was delicious and the drinks were great.