Woman attends destination bachelorette party only to get surprised with a $340 bill.

$340 bachelorette dinner surprise bill after destination wedding...

At the beginning of the summer, my boyfriend and I went down to Puerto Rico for his cousin's destination wedding. She's a lawyer and pretty wealthy. The wedding was fancy to say the least.

I don't know if anyone else has ever had a similar experience but every second of the trip was scheduled. Apparently destination weddings are like that..? After a 13 hour flight, we arrive at the airbnb. I'm immediately told that I need to get dressed up because we are both supposed to head to the bachelor and bachelorette party.