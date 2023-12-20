Bridesmaid 'drops out' after bride's pettiness turns everyone against her. + Update

CatmoCatmo

I grew up in a small town where everyone is intertwined whether they want to be or not. This is very plausible. I understand OP trying to keep the peace for the sake of the others involved. But as soon as I heard she was blatantly lying to everyone, spreading rumors and private information about me, and blaming me for everything, well….the gloves would have come off.

I would have sent a massive email or group text to EVERYONE with nothing but facts and receipts. No one deserves to get their name dragged through the mud. At that point there’s no rationalizing it anymore - if she has no qualms about getting that shitty towards me, then I won’t either.