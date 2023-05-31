Woman takes away sister's wedding dress after 'joke' about her failed marriage.

I had an incident on my wedding day back in 2017, where my former fiance abandoned me and ran away with his pregnant mistress. That image, those details are forever engraved on my mind and I'll never forget how I felt that day. This was truly a turning point in my life. My family have always been there for me so I kept close to them.
My younger sister is currently engaged and her wedding will be in few months. She's struggling with money so I decided to help her and her fiance and pay the wedding dress.
This allowed her to be able to buy her dream wedding gown that costs 7,000 ($). It's a lot for a dress but she literally cried because she wanted it. (This happened few days before we agreed to go buy the dress).