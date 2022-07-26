Bride asks if she's wrong to ban 9-year-old nephew from wedding for his behavior.

No kids at weddings is a pretty standard rule. Children generally aren't the best wedding guests. At least one adult has to be conscious of what the children are up to. So why not just nip it in the bud and ban all children from the wedding. What would you do if just your child was banned from the wedding because they are a monster?
AITA for not wanting to invite my 9 year old nephew to my wedding
My fiance and I agreed that we don't want my nephew at our wedding, which will be happening in 2 months. My nephew is out of control; he doesn't listen, can't sit still for even a minute, and is loud.
My nephew even ruined my dress; I am a fashion designer and made my wedding dress; one day, my sister came over uninvited with my nephew and niece. I invited them both in but told them not to go into my office as I was working on my dress there. My nephew went in there and cut my dress with a pair of fabric scissors while I was in the kitchen getting them \snacks. My sister didn't even make him apologize and blamed it on me for leaving my scissor in the open in a room he wasn't even supposed to be in.