Bride can't afford 'dream wedding dress,' MOH buys it for herself. AITA?

'I bought the wedding dress my best friend wanted, but didn’t get and she’s mad at me.'

christinekelly16

I [25 F] got engaged to my now fiancé [26 M] of 7 years on Dec. 24th, 2022. I’m so happy & excited! The wedding is set for March 16th, 2024 & I’ve already planned SO much! Now…the drama.

My best friend, who I’ll call K, [25 F] got married Aug. 15th, 2022 & chose me as her MOH; we’ve been best friends for 10+ years. I was SUPER excited & did everything a MOH is expected to do, especially go dress shopping with the bride.