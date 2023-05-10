Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Bride can't afford 'dream wedding dress,' MOH buys it for herself. AITA?

Bride can't afford 'dream wedding dress,' MOH buys it for herself. AITA?

Amanda Hurley
May 10, 2023 | 9:30 PM
ADVERTISING

'I bought the wedding dress my best friend wanted, but didn’t get and she’s mad at me.'

christinekelly16

I [25 F] got engaged to my now fiancé [26 M] of 7 years on Dec. 24th, 2022. I’m so happy & excited! The wedding is set for March 16th, 2024 & I’ve already planned SO much! Now…the drama.

My best friend, who I’ll call K, [25 F] got married Aug. 15th, 2022 & chose me as her MOH; we’ve been best friends for 10+ years. I was SUPER excited & did everything a MOH is expected to do, especially go dress shopping with the bride.

We went to at least 3 different bridal stores together & she absolutely FELL IN LOVE with one from the last store. She wanted it SO bad & she looked absolutely stunning. However…her mom, who I’ll call B, didn’t like it. It was a little over budget & said it wasn’t “bridal enough” & “looked like a cocktail dress;” K was clearly upset.

Sources: Reddit
© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content