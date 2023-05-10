Bride can't afford 'dream wedding dress,' MOH buys it for herself. AITA?

I [25 F] got engaged to my now fiancé [26 M] of 7 years on Dec. 24th, 2022. I’m so happy & excited! The wedding is set for March 16th, 2024 & I’ve already planned SO much! Now…the drama.
My best friend, who I’ll call K, [25 F] got married Aug. 15th, 2022 & chose me as her MOH; we’ve been best friends for 10+ years. I was SUPER excited & did everything a MOH is expected to do, especially go dress shopping with the bride.
We went to at least 3 different bridal stores together & she absolutely FELL IN LOVE with one from the last store. She wanted it SO bad & she looked absolutely stunning. However…her mom, who I’ll call B, didn’t like it. It was a little over budget & said it wasn’t “bridal enough” & “looked like a cocktail dress;” K was clearly upset.