Woman's sister asks to bring her currently unborn baby to her child-free wedding.

"AITA for not wanting my nephew at my wedding"

AutomaticFlatworm200

AITA for not wanting my nephew at my wedding?? Me (F27) and my fiancé (M28) are getting married in a few months. I've told my fiancé from the start that I didn't want any kids at our wedding, and he agreed.

We don't have any kids in our families, so that made it easy. We even put on our invitations that it was an adults only event. Our venue also only allows 5 children maximum, because children tend to break things accidentally.

Well, over a year into planning our wedding, my sister tells us she's having a baby 2 months before our wedding, and she jokingly asked if her baby was allowed. We said we would think about it, but ideally not. She's also standing in the wedding.