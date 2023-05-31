Woman refuses to allow brother's boyfriend at wedding; 'he's a stranger.' AITA?

A couple of months ago, my brother told me he had been dating a guy and wanted to bring him as his guest to my wedding. My wedding is a very small and intimate one, with only family and close friends of myself and my fiancee invited.
I asked who this guy was, and he wasn't anyone I've ever met before. My fiancee and I had taken care to only invite the people we are closest too, and I really didn't want someone I've never even met before there.
My brother wasn't happy. He said it was the perfect opportunity to introduce his new boyfriend to the family. I said my wedding isn't for that; it's for celebrating my marriage. To compromise, I suggested he plan a family dinner and bring his boyfriend to that. Once the dinner was over, I'd have met the boyfriend, so I'd probably feel more comfortable going to the wedding.