Woman eats potatoes off man's plate at wedding after he complains about them.

There are people who love complaining so much, they feel offended when you attempt to solve the thing they're complaining about.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for taking potatoes off a guy's plate at a wedding to get him to shut up. She wrote:
I just got back from my friend's wedding in Mexico. It was at a fancy all-inclusive. Everyone mostly did their own thing with only a few group events planned, other than the wedding and reception obviously. One of the group activities was dinner out at one of the restaurants that required a reservation. It was beautiful and the service was fantastic.
One hiccup. The best man did not want potatoes. He wasn't allergic, potatoes did not take out his parents in a dark alley, and he hasn't sworn to avenge them. As far as I know anyway. I speak Spanish and after he asked me I asked the waiter to please not serve him potatoes. Well, you know where this is going. He was maliciously served potatoes. And he would not shut up about it.
He pointed out to everyone at our table that he had been served a starchy tuber against his will. Other tables were watching him and listening to him getting upset about the potatoes. He ate the rest of his meal but would not drop the potatoes. I couldn't take it anymore. I reached over and grabbed the potatoes with my hand and put them on my plate. And then I ate them. He just sat there stunned.
Then he got up and went to his suite. He avoided me the rest of the time there but he made sure to tell everyone what an AH I was and how unladylike my behavior was. I just wanted him to STFU about the potatoes. My friend wants me to apologize for causing drama.
namesaretoohardforme wrote:
NTA. Don't worry about it; this is small potatoes.
NottiWanderer wrote:
NTA.
It's great that you *puts sunglasses on* got to the root of the matter.
YEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAH!
BetweenWeebandOtaku wrote:
NTA. You're the hero we didn't know we needed.
But yes, you took away what he really wanted: to play the victim and whine like a child. Once that opportunity was gone, he had no reason to stay so he left. And there was much rejoicing.
fallingintopolkadots wrote:
NTA. You removed the problem (hilariously). What's the problem? Oh, he realized how f#$king easy it was it to just...remove the potatoes and couldn’t take the embarrassment. Or talking about the potatoes was the only thing he could talk about and you left him with nothing to talk about.
FalseFoundation2919 wrote:
TIL potatoes can be served maliciously.
NTA.
OP is NTA, unless you think providing an opportunity for strangers to make puns is AH behavior.