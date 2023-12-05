Woman finds an email her husband sent to his ex-GF the day before their wedding. UPDATED 2X

"My husband wrote his ex a very sweet email the day before our wedding. I’m not sure how to feel about it"

Here's the original post:

We (f32, m39) have been married for a bit over a year but we have been dating for 7. Before me he had her(f39). They broke up because she wanted to get married and he didn’t. We share an IPad and usually he logs out from his gmail when he’s finished but yesterday he must’ve fallen asleep with the iPad because I found it under his nightstand.

The iPad was on the email, dated back to the day before our wedding. He wrote how this was really happening now. It’s finally daunting on him that it was really over between them. He’s finally getting married and moving on. He apologized for being ready now and not the same time as she was.