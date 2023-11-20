Bride finds sister's post bad-mouthing her, shares what really happened. PHOTOS INCLUDED

NoIndication1187
I 19F have a sister who just got married last week who we’re gonna call Mary 26F. I was guest at her wedding, on the day of her wedding I chose to wear this light purple dress, some gold jewelry, and my usual makeup look (including false lashes which may not seem important but “is” later on).
When I get to the wedding she gives me a nasty look but than goes back to doing what she was before. For the whole wedding she just kept giving me nasty looks and ignoring me even when it was time it take pictures when it was my turn to take pictures with the bride and groom she tried acting sick but as soon as I left she began acting normal again.
After the wedding I get a text from my brother-in-law aka Mary’s husband telling me apologize for upstaging Mary at her own wedding. I respond by asking what he meant.
He told me about how Mary was telling everyone I upstaged her on purpose by wearing a cake load of makeup and wearing a prettier dress. Her wedding dress was one of those extra long train and corset btw so I don’t know what she meant by that.
I told him that I would never upstage her at a special event like this and it wasn’t even on purpose or was I actually upstaging her. I got left on read soon after I sent that. I’ve tried talking to Mary but she keeps on ignoring me. I’ll try to update if anything else happens.
Expression-Little
Generally describing makeup as caked on or whatever isn't a compliment so idk what they meant there? Your sis is very insecure. Maybe she should have spent a bit longer shopping for dresses if she thought yours was nicer.
rainyhawk
Seems to me that would actually make her look worse than the bride? I don’t see anything wrong with the dress, etc. It’s a formal gown and she wore evening makeup. And how paranoid is the bride that she’s actually paying attention to makeup! Unless there’s more to this relationship than we’re hearing.
Admirable-Course9775
Oooh. That is truly beautiful! I bet you were stunning! However I don’t see this dress as taking over a bridal gown. Agreeing with the others that your sister is more insecure than you knew. I’m sorry she’s doing this to you. I guess all you can do right now is let her cool off. When she’s receptive, tell her that you never upstaged her nor did you plan to. I’m sorry OP.
Ok_Albatross8909
How were others dressed? This does not seem like an overly sexy dress for a young person - very confused by the comments.
TYdays
Quick question, has your sister always been jealous of you, or is this the first time you had this reaction from her? Your dress is fabulous, but I don’t see how it would upstage someone wearing a wedding dress.
Impossible-Catch-273
Ok, so my sister made a post saying that I was spreading rumors about her for upstaging me at my wedding. Spoiler alert: None of that is true. She said that the second she got to my wedding, I was giving her nasty looks and kept on being rude to her when I wasn’t.
She goes on to say my husband texted her about her upstaging me and being rude to her when in reality my husband just told her about how I was uncomfortable and if she could apologize to me. You’ll find out later when I explain my side and what ACTUALLY happened.
Ok so here’s what happened. The dress she sent was the dress she wore to my wedding, but she lied about the dress code. The dress code was cocktail attire and not any sort of formal dress code.
My dress was literally the same dress she was wearing but mine was white so I wasn’t upset about her makeup. I was upset that she wore an identical dress to mine. I’ll send a picture of my dress in the comments.
For the picture part, the only reason I didn’t wanna take pictures with her was because it would have been really awkward. That was kinda immature of me; I’ll admit. I do have a distinct feeling she was trying to actually upstage me because she literally went dress shopping with me and saw the dress I picked out.
It’s not like that was the only dress she has, she has tons of cute dresses she could’ve worn. The only thing I told my family about was the upstaging part. I’ve actually tried reaching out to my sister but she refuses to. I’ll make an update if I can.
MizzyvonMuffling
I honestly don't care what happened exactly because I feel all of you acted like some stupid teenagers and you all need to get over it. Take a break from each other and you enjoy your newlywed life. Whatever it was and however everyone sees it and feels about it, it doesn't matter now anymore.... that day is over.
TurtleSpeedAhead
Innevera217
I think they are too similar and can somewhat see why the bride was a little upset.
But the real issue isn't the dress, its their relationship in my opinion.
TurtleSpeedAhead
wickedkittylitter
That's not the same dress. A similar look, sure, but not identical.
Your sister is 19. She's still going to make immature decisions. You're 26 and don't need to come to Reddit to complain about her post.