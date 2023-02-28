Woman gets hit on by step-sister's fiance, tells family, gets blamed for wedding drama.

Telling the truth doesn't receive the gratitude and applause we've been raised to think it does.

While "honesty is the best policy" is thrown around as a common piece of wisdom, you don't have to live long to notice that honesty can receive a lot of backlash. Particularly, when it comes to the stories people tell themselves about their romantic relationships.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her parents the truth about her step-sister's fiance.

She wrote:

AITA for telling my parents the truth about my step-sister's fiancé since they now won't pay for her wedding?

I (28F) have a stepsister, Jen (29F). Our parents got together when we were teenagers and Jen and I never clicked. I have nothing against her, we just aren't close.