Woman says BF spent whole wedding hitting on the bride, readers say, 'get out.'

VisibleDelivery369
I feel so sad about my first wedding with my(F25) boyfriend(27M). We have been dating for a year and a half now.
This weekend we went to a wedding and it was pretty rough for our relationship. I wanted 3 things: To get a few nice pictures, to have one dance with my boyfriend, and to leave my boyfriend alone.
The last thing is mostly for my boyfriend: He gets self conscious when we are together that we look like those couples that only talk to each other and have no other social life. I don't know why, but I just do what makes him comfortable.
My boyfriend was so mindful in the beginning and made sure I got our nice pictures.
This is very immature of me, but I was hoping he would want to ask me to dance. I know I should have been very upfront about it from the beginning. After 3 hours of dancing with the bridesmaids I decided to be an adult and go find him.
The moment I saw that he wasn't talking to someone, I ran over. He got a big smile when I asked and said 'the moment I hear a good song, I'm gonna run in as fast as I can with you and we will have our dance'
I was so excited. So I got a seat by the dance floor and waited till my boyfriend came by.
About 3 songs later I peak back at him and I see him talking in a group that included the bride. I get excited as I wanted to see if she would dance with me while I wait. I get closer and hear my boyfriend telling her he loves this song and wanted a dance with the bride.
My heart sank. There was only about 30-40 minutes left and even though he could have danced with her earlier he chose to do it right when I asked.
I greeted both of them thinking that he just forgot and would remember when he saw me, but he just gave me a dazed look and looked back at the bride and kept asking her.
It was a cycle for about 3-4 songs of him trying to get her to dance, getting rejected, and just talking to other people until the next song. The DJ called the last song and he was rejected for the last time, he turned around and asked me for a dance. Still happy but not as excited.
I know I said all I wanted was a dance and I was being picky at this point, but it felt like I was just second choice. I know that was not his tone at all but it didn't feel good wanting to dance with my boyfriend all day just to feel like leftovers.
At the wedding, he started complimenting the bride to everyone saying she is prettier that he has ever seen her. I thought it wasn't anything big until he got drunker and that was the only thing he would talk about. I believe this part may just be jealousy on my part.
I talked to my boyfriend at the end of the wedding and he said that it's normal to dance with the bride and that I was making this about myself on her wedding day.
AITA for being Jealous of the bride on her wedding day and making it about me?
AnythingButOlives
Why would you be jealous of the bride? This is a Boyfriend problem…
You literally admit that you do whatever he needs you to do to make HIM comfortable. When do you actually get to be first in your relationship or take priority or have your feelings take precedence?
VisibleDelivery369
haha :) that is true. I was more mad with him. Me, mother in law, and bride had shots at the hotel. She was super nice.
Plenty_Map_515
What's his relationship to the bride? I hate to say it, but he isn't serious about you, and you are begging for crumbs of attention in your own relationship. If you don't treat yourself better than that, no one else will. You deserve a partner that's excited to be around you.
mdthomas
'He gets self conscious when we are together'
'I see him talking in a group that included the bride.'
'I get closer and hear my boyfriend telling her he loves this song and wanted a dance with the bride.'
'It was a cycle for about 3-4 songs of him trying to get her to dance, getting rejected, and just talking to other people until the next song. The DJ called the last song and he was rejected for the last time.'
'he started complimenting the bride to everyone saying she is prettier that he has ever seen her. I thought it wasn't anything big until he got drunker and that was the only thing he would talk about.'
He has a thing for the bride. I suspect you're a backup option for a relationship, which isn't fair to you. NTA.
2centsworth4u
NTA - You deserve a bf whom wants to be with you in public. You shouldn’t have to ‘fight’ for his attention. He knew you wanted to dance with him, yet tried unsuccessfully asking the bride (which was kinda creepy btw. Wouldn’t be surprised if the bride was a bit weirded out by his insistence either) and FINALLY asked you when the nite was almost over. I’d feel like second choice too!
rojita369
NTA, but please reconsider this relationship. Your boyfriend shouldn’t be wanting to be away from you in public. This is a huge red flag and his reasoning makes no sense. Find someone who truly values you for who you are and who just wants to be with you.
Tat2dGothic79
NTA, but your boyfriend is. Sounds like this is a one-sided relationship, I'm sorry to say. You weren't jealous of the bride, you just wanted the same attention that she was getting (even though it was unwanted by her), and that right there tells me that he's stringing you along.