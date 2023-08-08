Woman says BF spent whole wedding hitting on the bride, readers say, 'get out.'

I greeted both of them thinking that he just forgot and would remember when he saw me, but he just gave me a dazed look and looked back at the bride and kept asking her.

It was a cycle for about 3-4 songs of him trying to get her to dance, getting rejected, and just talking to other people until the next song. The DJ called the last song and he was rejected for the last time, he turned around and asked me for a dance. Still happy but not as excited.

I know I said all I wanted was a dance and I was being picky at this point, but it felt like I was just second choice. I know that was not his tone at all but it didn't feel good wanting to dance with my boyfriend all day just to feel like leftovers.