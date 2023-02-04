Woman leaves wedding and takes back gift; bride says, 'Lady, I invite who I want.'

So yesterday was my nephews wedding. A few weeks ago at a family gathering the wedding came up and my daughter (11) asked my nephew, her cousin, if she was invited. They’re somewhat close given the age gap (he’s 25).
He told her it was an adults only wedding and although she was kind of disappointed she didn’t make a big deal but expressed again later privately that she was bummed out and hurt. We end up finding out my cousins daughter (15) also wasn’t invited, so at least we had a baby sitter.
Fast forward to the wedding, four other kids younger than mine are there. There’s a flower girl and a ring bearer so Ignore that, but then two other random people with elementary age kids.
So as I'm greeting my nephew and his wife and after giving congratulations I mention there’s a lot of kids here for a kid free wedding. He mentions that one of the kids the parents couldn’t find a babysitter and the other one was his wife's friend's kid that she’s really close with (wasn’t flower girl or ring bearer). So I mention to him that he’s pretty close with his cousins, is he not? He was kind of like sorry.