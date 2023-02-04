Woman leaves wedding and takes back gift; bride says, 'Lady, I invite who I want.'

"AITA for leaving nephews wedding and taking gift?"

So yesterday was my nephews wedding. A few weeks ago at a family gathering the wedding came up and my daughter (11) asked my nephew, her cousin, if she was invited. They’re somewhat close given the age gap (he’s 25).

He told her it was an adults only wedding and although she was kind of disappointed she didn’t make a big deal but expressed again later privately that she was bummed out and hurt. We end up finding out my cousins daughter (15) also wasn’t invited, so at least we had a baby sitter.

Fast forward to the wedding, four other kids younger than mine are there. There’s a flower girl and a ring bearer so Ignore that, but then two other random people with elementary age kids.