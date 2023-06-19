Woman loves engagement ring until she discovers it's from Walmart; AITA?

We go about our business, and I think to look for the receipt so I can figure out where to go to get the ring fixed up. I find it, and what I found was less than heartwarming. The price on the bottom was about $180, which I was pleased with since we both have better things to spend our money on.

What gave me pause was the jeweler, or more like lack of jeweler. The ring was from Walmart, and it was part of a bridal set, so the wedding ring itself came with the engagement ring. It didn't help that the date on the receipt was 2 days before the day he popped the question.