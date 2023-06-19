Woman loves engagement ring until she discovers it's from Walmart; AITA?

Still, even people who opt for a more unique or financially responsible engagement ring has a vision. So, when frustrated recently engaged woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about her Walmart engagement ring, people were ready to roast her.
So, my fiance proposed to me about a week and a half ago. It was nothing ridiculous, just the two of us having a Sharknado marathon and chilling in our pjs. After the second movie, he decided that was the time, and he popped the question.
I had been hoping that he'd propose soon, since we've been together for 4 years, but I was still in shock and awe. The ring was beautiful, with the main stone being a blue fire opal, my favorite stone.
Of course I said yes. The ring was a little small for me, and he was embarrassed about that, but nothing a quick stop at the jewelers couldn't fix, right?
We go about our business, and I think to look for the receipt so I can figure out where to go to get the ring fixed up. I find it, and what I found was less than heartwarming. The price on the bottom was about $180, which I was pleased with since we both have better things to spend our money on.
What gave me pause was the jeweler, or more like lack of jeweler. The ring was from Walmart, and it was part of a bridal set, so the wedding ring itself came with the engagement ring. It didn't help that the date on the receipt was 2 days before the day he popped the question.
I'll be honest, that hurts, because it makes me feel like proposing to me was more of an afterthought than something he set his heart on. It just feels like this important piece of jewelry was just an impulse buy that he saw on the way to the cashier. He can tell I've been a little cold toward him lately, so he's confused, but trying to give me some space.
I feel like the AH because I know he meant well and that he truly loves me. And I did love the ring until I saw it was from. Plus, I know if I told him why I am upset, he would likely beat himself up about it for months.
The ring at this point just feels like it's burning a hold in my brain and I can't help but feel disappointment every time I look at this ring. So, AITA?
Mysterious-Taint said:
YTA. You are completely focusing on the wrong things here. Marriage isn't about the size of the stones or what the ring is made out of or how much it cost. The fact you're on here complaining about this is really gross, especially when you liked the ring until you saw the cost and where it came from. Shallow and petty.
MissKrys2020 said:
YTA. The only reason you don’t like the ring is because it was from Walmart? He may have been looking for a ring for a while and decided to get it a few days prior to. Don’t get caught up in fairy tale crap.
You love him, he loves you and you’re getting married. Just be happy and don’t stress about the material things. You love this man.
wanderlustbunn said:
NAH. Very strange to see all the YTA responses. I, and I think most of the women here understand where you are coming from.
Many of us have preconceived notions about our engagement ring, not necessarily about price but about quality and style. I can understand the pause that getting an engagement ring from walmart gives.
I don't think many people understand that how the ring is picked is important to the symbolism of the ring for some people. I'm sure many people can see how getting an engagement ring the same place you get groceries can feel thoughtless.
Have a conversation about it. I think what you're upset about is feeling like the proposal wasn't important enough to go to a proper jeweler but i'm sure that isn't the case.
[deleted] said:
YTA. Generally I will support someone who feels their engagement ring was thoughtless or a bad fit; you don’t have to be grateful for just anything. But you admit you loved the ring! It was perfect for you.
How do you know he hadn’t been searching for the perfect ring, bought it when he saw it and decided it was the right time to propose because he’d found it? You’re being pretty ridiculous about this.
Also, I call absolute BS on you searching for the receipt so it could be resized; you wanted to know what he spent. Otherwise you’d just have asked where he got it.
supermeg77 said:
NTA. You’re going to be wearing this ring every day for the rest of your life, and even if it looks nice, being that cheap it’s much more likely to break or have other things go wrong. A high quality ring with a warranty is not a huge ask for something you will wear every day for forever.
Maybe let him know that while you love the ring you’re worried that the quality might lead it to degrade faster. I’d honestly be disappointed to.
I thought it was so wonderful that my husband picked out a ring and saved up and planned so that I would have something that I loved and that would hold up against time. It’s not wrong to want a little forethought put into your engagement ring.
halseydota said:
Why do you feel that the entire proposal was an afterthought just because you think the ring was an afterthought - even though it sounds to me like there was at least a little thought put into it, since it was your favorite stone and you liked the ring anyway? Sounds a little shallow to me, sorry. YTA.
While the opinions were fairly divided for this one, most people agreed that this soon-to-be bride needs to reconsider before confronting her new fiancé. If she loved the ring before she learned where it came from, she should trust her gut reaction.
Getting married is about love and not about about breaking the bank for a fancy piece of jewelry....right? Good luck to this couple as the planning process is about to get awkward.