Bride says SIL 'ruined' wedding because she was 'stuck on toilet.' AITA? UPDATED

After this… well you can imagine the toilet became my best friend. I passed the next 5 hours on the toilet. I texted my brother to excuse myself, that I won’t be able to come to the ceremony and I would try to come to the celebration.

So around 8 hours after the brunch, I was able to go back to the celebration. I did my wedding toast to my brother and after, Vic came to me and ask why I was absent from the ceremony.

I told her that the brunch did contain coconut and I passed the whole day on the toilet, that I’m glad I was able to come back to the ceremony and did not needed to go to the hospital. She then went back to my brother and spend the rest of the evening talking to guests.

Next Day: