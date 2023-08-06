Woman not invited to friends' wedding because bridesmaid is in love with her. ONGOING

Same_File_502
I (28M) used to have a friend group of about 10 people back when we were in middle and high school then college happened and we all drifted apart. Nothing happened to make us drift apart, Just growing up and losing contact; still friends but not 'talk all the time, hang out regularly' friends if that makes sense. But of course some of us stayed close friends with each other.
One person from this friend group 'Kayla' (fake name) (28F) is getting married in a few weeks. I didn't get an invitation but I wasn't hurt. I understood. We didn't stay close friends.
But then I was hanging out with my best friend 'Bob', (28M) who was also in that friend group, a few days ago and he mentioned that he's going to the wedding. I was a little surprised but I just told him I hoped he had a good time.
He asked if I was going and I told him no, I didn't get an invite. He said that was strange because everyone else from the group was going. Two of them were plus ones as they were dating or married to other ones who got an invite.
But they were all going and Kayla knew it and even told Bob she was really happy that 'the gang was getting back together on her special day'. I told Bob I was kinda hurt by that but I didn't want to make a big deal of it.
Two days pass. Kayla calls me fuming mad that I was 'whining that I didn't get an invite to anyone who would listen'. I told her that I wasn't. I explained to her what happened.
She said that she's been getting texts and calls from other members of the group saying that she should have included me and wanted me to put a stop to it. I said I would do my best and that I was sorry that I caused her this trouble. She thanked me for the apology and hung up.
I called bob and asked him why he spread this around and he said that he didn't mean to. He felt bad that I was hurt and he wanted to ask someone else from the group if they knew why I wasn't invited and she spread it around I guess. Then everyone wanted to know why Kayla cut me out specifically so they started asking her.
So, I made a Facebook group chat with all of them and politely asked them to leave Kayla alone. I said that I was just hurt in the moment and vented about it to my best friend and that's where it should have stayed. They all said okay and apologized to Kayla.
Yesterday Kayla made a Facebook post ranting about me without saying my name and said she had to hire security and give them a photo of me to make sure I didn't try to crash the wedding. This is something I would never do.
The comments under the post were calling her out. She called me again and screamed at me that I was ruining her wedding and told me that some of the friends are considering not going to the wedding now. Well, now I'm just wondering if I should have just kept my mouth shut or stood up for myself or what.
EDIT: I woke up to 160 something notifications on this and im doing my best to answer questions and all that. But, to answer some frequent questions and points:
I'm bi, I have no knowledge of Kayla ever having a crush on me. I don't know if her fiance is gay or bi but I never dated Kayla. I dated someone else from the group back in high school into college but the relationship ended amicably and I'm still good friends with her.
The only notable event that might have made things weird is that we all went skinny dipping once when we were 16 but nothing else really happened there and as far as I know. Nobody was creeped out or anything by it. There was no big political shift in any of us that may have divided us.
If the recounting of events is accurate, NTA. Though, I do wonder why she specifically excluded you. In any case, please give Kayla my contact details! With her great attitude and pleasing personality, she would definitely need a divorce lawyer somewhere down the road.
Kayla is crazy, you did nothing wrong, NTA
NTA. You were asked if you were going. You said you weren’t invited. Your FRIEND (not you) expressed surprise and told the rest of the group. The rest of the group (not you) reached out to the bride. You apologised to the bride for their actions. You asked them to stop.
You’ve already apologised for something that wasn’t your fault. Now she’s spinning this into you wanting to crash the wedding? Anyone now deciding not to go is making a good call, and you’ve dodged a bullet.
I decided to just do the update here because its so soon after the post and i didn't wanna deal with the mods of AITA being strict about update posts.
Anyway, I finally got an answer as to why I wasn't invited to the wedding. Turns out that someone else from the group named 'Samantha' (again, fake names all around) has had a crush on me for years but has been too afraid to tell me or act on it.
Samantha was in the bridal party of Kayla's wedding and told Kayla that she was finally going to make a move on me at the wedding after all her bridal party duties were taken care of.
Kayla didn't like this and thinks that I'm not good enough for Samantha but she didn't say anything and decided to just not invite me and hope Samantha dropped it.
But when Samantha heard about me not being invited, she could smell the bullsh*t and confronted Kayla, knowing exactly why I wasn't invited and said she wasn't sure she wanted to be in the bridal party after Kayla would do something like this to her.
That's when Kayla called me and flipped out the first time. After the group chat where I asked them to stop, Samantha was so upset that she DID drop out of the bridal party and that prompted the second phone call blow up to me.
Samantha called me this afternoon and told me all this, apologized for all the bullsh*t and asked me out for dinner on the night of the wedding and I accepted. This might seem petty to go out on the night of the wedding but it was Samantha's idea and also Kayla is batsh*t crazy and her number and social media is blocked so I can't get any more calls if she blows up a third time.
Thanks for the judgment and kind words and reassurances in the AITA post.
EDIT: Hi sorry I haven't checked this in a few days. little baby updates for you. Nothing big enough for a full update yet.
The wedding and my date with Sam is next weekend so expect the big update after that. Sam is considering/joking (not sure which) that she's going to wear her bridesmaid dress to the date because she loves the color, she already paid for it and 'she looks fantastic in it'.
I'm a little worried that's too 'shoving it in Kayla's face' but Sam says she deserves it. I also asked Sam if she would be willing to write her own POV here and she said she would love to and that she will after our date when we go back to my place.
Also, Kayla actually sent me a letter in the mail apologizing and asking to unblock her so we can talk about this and 'heal the loose ends'. I didn't unblock her. Sam is completely certain that she's only trying to apologize so that I'll tell the other 4 friends who have dropped out of the wedding to attend it.
Like I said. Big updates next weekend and Sam's POV.
This is an awesome use of BORU. I never would have seen the final update and it's so worth waiting for. Thanks for posting.
This is why I subscribe to BORU! I remember this one and felt really bad for OP. Kayla seemed a bit nuts, making OP apologize for having feelings about being excluded. Hope it works out with Samantha.
Seriously? All that stupid drama just to 'c0ck block' someone? That's just stupid.
Why is Kayla so bothered by Samantha having a crush on OP? If she thinks Samantha deserves better, maybe she should let them explore their feelings, and if it's not meant to be, time will reveal that.
Also, I'm confused about Kayla's behavior - she made a post and got upset with the person she wanted to provoke when the reactions weren't as expected. Very puzzling and concerning.