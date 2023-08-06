Woman not invited to friends' wedding because bridesmaid is in love with her. ONGOING

The comments under the post were calling her out. She called me again and screamed at me that I was ruining her wedding and told me that some of the friends are considering not going to the wedding now. Well, now I'm just wondering if I should have just kept my mouth shut or stood up for myself or what.

EDIT: I woke up to 160 something notifications on this and im doing my best to answer questions and all that. But, to answer some frequent questions and points:

I'm bi, I have no knowledge of Kayla ever having a crush on me. I don't know if her fiance is gay or bi but I never dated Kayla. I dated someone else from the group back in high school into college but the relationship ended amicably and I'm still good friends with her.