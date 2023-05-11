Woman asks parents to pay for vow renewal to make sister's 2nd wedding 'even;' AITA?

So, when a conflicted married woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not she's wrong to insist that her parents pay for her vow renewal ceremony, people were eager for the piping hot family tea.
My (37F) sister (40F) is having a second wedding this upcoming summer. Her first wedding was nearly 15 years ago as she married her college boyfriend when she was 25 and they divorced five years later. My sister didn’t talk at the time about why the marriage ended, but came out as a lesbian a number of years later.
She began dating her current partner five years ago. She is lovely and seems like a great match for my sister. I am genuinely happy for them and wish them the best.
But here is where the conflict comes in. As soon as my sister announced that she and her partner are getting legally married our parents jumped on the opportunity to plan and pay for the wedding. My sister and her partner can more than easily pay for it but my parents insist on paying for it for “the principle of the matter.'