Woman asks parents to pay for vow renewal to make sister's 2nd wedding 'even;' AITA?

Considering the fact that most people don't plan on having a second wedding, what happens when your sister is jealous that your parents are paying for your round two of bridal bliss?

So, when a conflicted married woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about whether or not she's wrong to insist that her parents pay for her vow renewal ceremony, people were eager for the piping hot family tea.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) For Asking My Parents To Pay For My Vow Renewal If They Pay For My Sister’s Second Wedding?

My (37F) sister (40F) is having a second wedding this upcoming summer. Her first wedding was nearly 15 years ago as she married her college boyfriend when she was 25 and they divorced five years later. My sister didn’t talk at the time about why the marriage ended, but came out as a lesbian a number of years later.

She began dating her current partner five years ago. She is lovely and seems like a great match for my sister. I am genuinely happy for them and wish them the best.