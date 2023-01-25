Woman 'pissed' bride 'undermined' her at wedding; says, 'I felt kind of betrayed'

AITA for telling my friend she was undermining my work by having extravagant centerpieces for the bridal table at her wedding, compared to guest tables (which I made centerpieces for?)

I (F26) can make really nice floral arrangements. It's not really a business, but I have made centerpieces and arrangements for my family and friends and their events.

Last year, let's call her Sadie (F23) contacted me, saying she likes my work and if I could make some centerpieces for the guest tables at her wedding. Sadie is my close friend's cousin, and while I've seen her around and occasionally talk to her, we're not close friends or anything.

I said sure and we worked out what she wanted (also I asked if she wanted something for the bridal table, but she said that was already covered). She invited me to the wedding as well.