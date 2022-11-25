Woman wants to skip brother's child-free wedding because 'stepson' isn't invited.

"AITA for not wanting to go to my brother's wedding because my stepson isn't invited?"

I (m28) have been with my fiancee (f30) for a year an a half. I have a stepson (4) that I adore and treat as my own.

My older brother's wedding is soon. I was intending on going but after I found out that my stepson was not invited, we started having issues. My brother explained that it's the nature of the wedding they chose which is child free but my fiancee was upset that this rule was forced on family as well.

She got into arguments with my brother and his fiancee and ended up deciding to not go to the wedding. As a result I called my brother and told I no longer want to come after what happened. He began arguing saying my fiancee is the one being unreasonable and now has "convinced" me to miss his wedding.