Woman wants to skip brother's child-free wedding because 'stepson' isn't invited.

I (m28) have been with my fiancee (f30) for a year an a half. I have a stepson (4) that I adore and treat as my own.
My older brother's wedding is soon. I was intending on going but after I found out that my stepson was not invited, we started having issues. My brother explained that it's the nature of the wedding they chose which is child free but my fiancee was upset that this rule was forced on family as well.
She got into arguments with my brother and his fiancee and ended up deciding to not go to the wedding. As a result I called my brother and told I no longer want to come after what happened. He began arguing saying my fiancee is the one being unreasonable and now has "convinced" me to miss his wedding.
I told him that this is just me supporting my family after the way he and his fiancee treated them. His fiancee said they don't owe us anything and that this is a wedding rule that applied to everyone. I said "fine then I'm not coming".