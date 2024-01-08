Stepdad denied 'father of the bride' role; he says, 'you will see the error of your ways.'

"AITA for telling my mom her husband went to his family to pressure me into asking him to be father of the bride for my wedding?"

Candid-Effective-384

When I got engaged I (24f) asked my mom if she would walk me down the aisle and have a mother/daughter dance during my reception. She enthusiastically said yes. We told my stepdad and he said he was happy for my mom.

He and my mom started dating when I was 6, he moved in when I was 9 and they got married when I was 10. When mom first started dating him she sat me down and told me he wasn't ever going to replace dad and that if he ever pressured me to do something I was uncomfortable with, like call him dad, I could tell her and she would nip it in the bud.