Bride tells BFF she can't be MOH after she dropped serious cash on the event. + Update

And then, two weeks before the wedding, my best friend asked me to step down and said that her future sister-in-law would be taking the role of MOH. I was outraged and we got into a huge argument over this where I, admittedly, said things I wasn't proud of.

Since then, I've received texts from our friends, my best friend's family, the grooms family, and even the sister-in-law telling me that I'm a drama queen who needs to get over herself and that it isn't about me. This has really gotten to me and I need to know, was I in the wrong?

Tough_Crazy_8362

I N F O: did you ask anyone to financially compensate you after you were asked to step down? This feels like a gross bait-and-switch.

Edit NTA this is some bull.