Childfree woman refuses to attend sister's childfree wedding; 'I would choose any kid over you.'

ETA; Everyone who was asking about the drama between my husband & BIL - here you go. I had to get permission from my SIL before I could share.

My SIL (husbands sister) and soon to be BIL (sisters almost husband) dated in high-school. He got her pregnant and dipped. He tried to force her to not have the child, accused her of cheating, the whole shebang.

When she had the baby she had a DNA test done and sued him for child support. The entire time he was slating her name, making her feel horrible - tried to force her to put their son up for adoption.

When their son was five months old he passed away due to an undetected medical issue. She was suffering, hospitalised.