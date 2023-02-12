Woman refuses to attend sister's wedding; is accused of 'playing the depression card.'

AITA for thinking that my sister is selfish for wanting to skip my wedding because of her "trauma"?

I (25F) am about to get married to my fiance (28M) and we already got the wedding list down, however my sister (25F, Irish twin) just rejected my invitation cause apparently she doesn't believe she can be at my wedding without her "trauma" being triggered.

Her husband died 6 years ago just 10 days after they got married and now my sister thinks attending another wedding would trigger all of these memories and it would be too much for her, even tho she knew her husband would die soon after their wedding cause he had late stage cancer.