Woman refuses to let sister wear the wedding dress her late fiancé chose; AITA?

Lending wedding dresses to family members can be a beautiful tradition, especially when bridal gowns are often laughably expensive and only worn for one quick day...

Still, if the owner of the wedding dress has very valid and sentimental reasons for refusing to let anyone else wear it, that opinion should be respected. Demanding that your sister give you a free wedding dress because you happen to like the style and "she never wore it anyway" is a quick way to start a war at the next family holiday. So, when a conflicted mom and sister decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole" about the devastating story of her bridal gown, people were there to help.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for refusing to let my sister wear my wedding dress even though I never actually wore it?