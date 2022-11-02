Woman asks if she's wrong for refusing to take down Instagram video of ex dancing.

My children's dad & I got seperated and divorced 2 years ago. We're on good terms regarding co parenting. And since he's close to my brother, my brother had invited him to his wedding. Perfectly okay with me since the kids were thrilled to get extra time with dad.

I was taking a video of mom and my kids at the wedding and posted it on my insta. Hours later, I get a call from my ex yelling about my camera catching him dancing drunkenly in the background. I said "so what?!?!" He told me he's getting engaged to his conservative girlfriend soon and if her or her conservative family saw him in this video then there's gonna be trouble.