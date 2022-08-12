Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to do 'bridesmaid jobs' if she's not a bridesmaid.

Reddit user u/Complex-Variety-2442 feels slighted that her future sister-in-law did not ask her to be a bridesmaid in her upcoming wedding. Her husband is in the wedding party because he is the brother of the groom, but as an in-law, she didn't make the cut. The bride offered to give her guest book duties and let her wear the same color as the wedding party instead of being a full-blown bridesmaid, but she felt that was insulting.
She writes:
My brother-in-law has lived with us for going on three years now. I consider him to be a really close friend. He has been dating someone for maybe 6 months now. They recently got engaged. I was just informed that I will not be in the wedding and neither will the groom's sister.
The reasons given were that the bride is too OCD to handle uneven numbers and they don't have enough groomsmen to include us.