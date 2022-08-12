Woman asks if she's wrong to refuse to do 'bridesmaid jobs' if she's not a bridesmaid.

Nothing gets a family fighting quite like wedding planning. Every brother, sister, parent, cousin, and in-law seems to have an opinion on how things should be done and who should be the one doing them.

Reddit user u/Complex-Variety-2442 feels slighted that her future sister-in-law did not ask her to be a bridesmaid in her upcoming wedding. Her husband is in the wedding party because he is the brother of the groom, but as an in-law, she didn't make the cut. The bride offered to give her guest book duties and let her wear the same color as the wedding party instead of being a full-blown bridesmaid, but she felt that was insulting.

Now, she's asking the internet, "AITA (Am I the A**hole) for declining to do bridesmaid jobs after I wasn't chosen to be a bridesmaid?"

She writes:

My brother-in-law has lived with us for going on three years now. I consider him to be a really close friend. He has been dating someone for maybe 6 months now. They recently got engaged. I was just informed that I will not be in the wedding and neither will the groom's sister.