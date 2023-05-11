Woman rejects bridesmaid role in brother's wedding to prioritize career; AITA?

Watching your brother get married is a once-in-a-lifetime event, but expecting your sister to drop her career obligations to stand for ten minutes in a blush gown is also unrealistic...

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for declining to be a bridesmaid in my brother's wedding?

My brother Harold is engaged to Lillian and she asked me to be a bridesmaid. I politely declined and explained why I couldn't. Harold and Lillian are extremely unhappy with my decision.

I'm a fire marshal. I know it's called different things in different countries - my office investigates fires. Since fires don't just happen from Monday to Friday during business hours, I work all different shifts including overnight and on weekends.

When Harold and Lillian announced their wedding date (shortly after the engagement and long before I was asked to be a bridesmaid) I checked my work schedule.