Woman rejects bridesmaid role in brother's wedding to prioritize career; AITA?

So, when a conflicted woman decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's Am I the As*hole about some family drama surrounding her brother's wedding, people were ready to help.
My brother Harold is engaged to Lillian and she asked me to be a bridesmaid. I politely declined and explained why I couldn't. Harold and Lillian are extremely unhappy with my decision.
I'm a fire marshal. I know it's called different things in different countries - my office investigates fires. Since fires don't just happen from Monday to Friday during business hours, I work all different shifts including overnight and on weekends.
When Harold and Lillian announced their wedding date (shortly after the engagement and long before I was asked to be a bridesmaid) I checked my work schedule.
My schedule is rotating and goes in a pattern so I can see it years in advance. I was scheduled to work on the day of the wedding. I arranged to switch with another marshal so I'm not working the day of the wedding.