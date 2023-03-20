Woman rejects relationship with stepdad until she needs money for wedding. AITA?

Step parenting is a complicated job.

One man put forth effort to try and connect with his stepdaughter. He paid for her school, attended all of her childhood events and truly wanted a role as a father figure in her life. According to him, she shot him down every step of the way. That is, until she was preparing to get married.

AITA for refusing to spend my money on my stepdaughter's wedding?

Clear_Sheepherder_63

My wife passed away when my sons were 8 and 4 respectively. Since then I remarried and my new wife and I have been married for some 11 years now. She herself was married before and had a daughter of her own from her own past marriage. Her ex-husband's story is its own saga but suffice to say he's alive but isn't in their life anymore.