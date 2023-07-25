Bride refuses to carry framed photo of dead sibling down the aisle. AITA?

'WIBTA if I didn't have any tributes to my dead sibling at my wedding?'

Throwawayanon861127

I'm getting married soon and the problem that I've run into is that my parents (and my grandparents by extension) want me to have tributes to my dead sibling at my wedding. My sibling was killed by someone who was in the middle of a mental health crisis.

They were a social worker and it happened when they were working. I hate to sound disrespectful but I feel like my parents are too far into grief and that's the problem I'm running into with my wedding.

My parents have basically turned their house into a shrine. It is filled with pictures of my sibling. On every wall and on every surface. There are pictures in the bathrooms and kitchen even. After my sibling died my parents left their place untouched.