Woman shares story of entitled bride tricking her into being wedding coordinator.

InevitablePie8648 shared the story of a bridezilla on Reddit. Take a read and see what you think.

"Only now can I speak of this without my blood boiling…"

Story time! Buckle up, this is a long one…My friend “Emily” got married last year, somewhat on a whim because she was pregnant.

2-3 weeks before the wedding, she sent a group text out to some of our friends asking for help with ushers, MC, speeches, etc. A little last minute, but no judgment, we were all happy to help.

I volunteered to be the Master of Ceremonies. I love public speaking so I was happy to do it. Emily also asked if during the ceremony I could take the appetizers out of the fridge and set them on the tables. She said that all I needed to do is unwrap the platters and that everything would be labeled so I’d know where to set it.