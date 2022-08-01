Someecards Logo
Woman asks if she's wrong for upstaging the bride with her outfit.

Missy Baker
Aug 1, 2022 | 6:40 PM
Everyone knows it's wrong to wear white to a wedding, but it seems like even that rule isn't enough for some brides. They feel threatened if someone so much as glances at another woman on "their special day."

Reddit user u/SugarBarbiexo wasn't trying to steal focus by wearing a traditional Indian dress to a black-tie wedding, but it happened and the bride had a total jealous meltdown over it.

Now, this woman is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for 'showing up' the bride?"

She writes:

I (24F) attended my boyfriend’s (25M) SIL(27F)’s wedding (his brother’s wife’s sister) and now no one is talking to him, his sister, or me.

I just graduated college and am currently in the job market. I’m thankful enough that my boyfriend of almost 3 years offered to let me move in with him while I try to make my $13/hr internship into a livable career, but that being said I’m very strapped for cash.

The money I do have goes to student loan payments and groceries while he takes care of the rest. I met his in-laws about 2 years ago at his brother’s wedding and it seemed like we all hit it off. I guess for context I should say they are all white and I am Indian.

