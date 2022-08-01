Woman asks if she's wrong for upstaging the bride with her outfit.

Reddit user u/SugarBarbiexo wasn't trying to steal focus by wearing a traditional Indian dress to a black-tie wedding, but it happened and the bride had a total jealous meltdown over it.
She writes:
I (24F) attended my boyfriend’s (25M) SIL(27F)’s wedding (his brother’s wife’s sister) and now no one is talking to him, his sister, or me.
I just graduated college and am currently in the job market. I’m thankful enough that my boyfriend of almost 3 years offered to let me move in with him while I try to make my $13/hr internship into a livable career, but that being said I’m very strapped for cash.
The money I do have goes to student loan payments and groceries while he takes care of the rest. I met his in-laws about 2 years ago at his brother’s wedding and it seemed like we all hit it off. I guess for context I should say they are all white and I am Indian.