Woman shuts down brother's GF about 'competing' weddings, 'let's see if you're together.'

There's nothing quite like the strangely specific jealousy that people can project on you when you're planning a wedding. Some people can't help but make other people's weddings about their own relationship insecurities.
Sadly, dealing with someone else's relationship projections is like navigating a hall of funhouse mirrors. There's no clear escape from the conversation that doesn't involve metaphorically bonking your head, hitting some glass, or spinning in endless conversational circles.
She wrote:
AITA for saying my brother and his girlfriend may not make it?
I (30F) met my fiancé, Ella (30F), in September of 2018. We got engaged in January and have been planning our wedding for 2024. We plan to get married on our 6-year anniversary. It’s a date that all the most important people in our life have available and it also just means so much to us. My brother, Mark (25M) has been dating his girlfriend, Iris (24F) since September of 2022.