Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Woman snaps at sister over beach wedding that 'isn't accessible' for disabled niece.

Woman snaps at sister over beach wedding that 'isn't accessible' for disabled niece.

Bronwyn Isaac
Feb 21, 2023 | 6:02 AM
ADVERTISING

Being treated thoughtlessly by a stranger is to be expected, but being treated like you're disposable by a family member who claims to love you has a special sting.

There's something about the stress and theater of weddings that can bring out people's true priorities in the ugliest of ways. Any seemingly hidden ableism, homophobia, or looks-based discrimination seems to leap out of people during wedding arrangements.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for yelling at her sister for not making her wedding wheelchair accessible for her disabled niece.

She wrote:

AITA for calling out my sister for not making her wedding accessibility friendly for FAMILY?

For context, I (34F) am a single mom to my daughter Mia (8F). Mia has been disabled since the day she was born and needs wheelchair assistance and constant care whenever she is awake.

I absolutely love her to death and it’s only been us during this entire journey, so I’m super protective of my little girl. I also have a sister Cassidy (28F) who just called me about the logistics/plan for her wedding in six months to her fiancé Max (27M).

© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content