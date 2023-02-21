Woman snaps at sister over beach wedding that 'isn't accessible' for disabled niece.

Being treated thoughtlessly by a stranger is to be expected, but being treated like you're disposable by a family member who claims to love you has a special sting.
There's something about the stress and theater of weddings that can bring out people's true priorities in the ugliest of ways. Any seemingly hidden ableism, homophobia, or looks-based discrimination seems to leap out of people during wedding arrangements.
She wrote:
AITA for calling out my sister for not making her wedding accessibility friendly for FAMILY?
For context, I (34F) am a single mom to my daughter Mia (8F). Mia has been disabled since the day she was born and needs wheelchair assistance and constant care whenever she is awake.
I absolutely love her to death and it’s only been us during this entire journey, so I’m super protective of my little girl. I also have a sister Cassidy (28F) who just called me about the logistics/plan for her wedding in six months to her fiancé Max (27M).