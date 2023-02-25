Woman tells fiancé he can't wear his dead brother's necklace at their wedding.

AITA for asking my fiance to not wear his brother's necklace on our wedding day?

Note: me and my fiance get along really well with everything else, but we've just had a disagreement with this.

He wears his late brother's wedding ring on his right hand, and his brother's necklace. I can get behind the ring because you don't really notice it as much, but the necklace is more noticeable. It has his brother's, brother's wife and their daughter's initials engraved on it.

I asked him if he'd take off the necklace just for our wedding day. I also have a necklace I got as gift from my mom that I'm not wearing on the day because it doesn't go with my dress. It's just one day and he can wear the ring if he wants.