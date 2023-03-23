Woman's jeweler wife discovers the truth about sister's '$50K' engagement ring; AITA?

If you discover that your sister's expensive diamond engagement ring is a cheap phony, do you let her live in ignorant bliss or do you tell her the truth and shatter her diamond-studded delusion?

So, when a conflicted sister decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole," about her sister's faux engagement ring, people were quick to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for telling my sister that her engagement ring was cheap?

I [F26] have a wife Katie [F26]. I have a younger sister Lydia [F22] who got engaged to her fiancé Seth [M24] around a month ago.

Seth's family is pretty well-off, his parents both work in the business sector and can afford a very lavish lifestyle. Although Seth has a decent job, his parents send him money regularly. He proposed to Lydia with a ring that they both constantly brag about, bragging about how expensive it is. Seth claims the ring is worth about $50k.