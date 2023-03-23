Woman's jeweler wife discovers the truth about sister's '$50K' engagement ring; AITA?

So, when a conflicted sister decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's "Am I the As*hole," about her sister's faux engagement ring, people were quick to help deem a verdict.
I [F26] have a wife Katie [F26]. I have a younger sister Lydia [F22] who got engaged to her fiancé Seth [M24] around a month ago.
Seth's family is pretty well-off, his parents both work in the business sector and can afford a very lavish lifestyle. Although Seth has a decent job, his parents send him money regularly. He proposed to Lydia with a ring that they both constantly brag about, bragging about how expensive it is. Seth claims the ring is worth about $50k.
Katie is a jeweler and has been one for a long time, so Lydia asked if she could clean and polish the ring as a favor. Katie agreed. She told me later in private that the ring is made of cheap materials, and is worth no more than $30. After a long conversation we decided it would be best if I told Lydia.