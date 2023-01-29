Woman asks if husband can drink at sister's dry wedding; says 'he won't come if not.'

My younger sister is getting married soon. My husband and I received an invitation and learned that there won't be any alcohol served at the wedding. My husband...let's say he wasn't too thrilled with this and asked if I could talk to my sister and see if she'd make an exception for him since he hates going to loud events with no alcohol.
I talked to her and she refused his request. He said he won't come then which freaked me out. I called her and told her about his decision but she acted so casually about it and said "as he likes."
I told her it wouldn't be a big deal if she said yes to the request but she flipped out on me saying we know how her fiance is a former alcoholic and doesn't want this "substance" anywhere near him on his big day. My husband chimed in and said, "If homeboy is scared of having alcohol nearby, then he's not mature enough for marriage."