Woman asks if husband can drink at sister's dry wedding; says 'he won't come if not.'

AITA for telling my sister that I won't attend her wedding since my husband won't attend due to "no alcohol " rule?

My younger sister is getting married soon. My husband and I received an invitation and learned that there won't be any alcohol served at the wedding. My husband...let's say he wasn't too thrilled with this and asked if I could talk to my sister and see if she'd make an exception for him since he hates going to loud events with no alcohol.

I talked to her and she refused his request. He said he won't come then which freaked me out. I called her and told her about his decision but she acted so casually about it and said "as he likes."