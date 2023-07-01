Man plans surprise wedding, her best friend knows she is thinking of leaving him.

I encouraged him to instead have a more intimate proposal, as opposed to a surprise wedding, but Adam told me that I don't know what Sara wants and he knows her better.

I told him to talk to her about what she wants in a wedding, hopefully, she would bring up her winter wedding, or what she told me about her relationship to him.

Adam is insisting on the surprise wedding however, and says he will ask Sara's sister to distract her the day of instead.

I told him I feel obligated to tell her, as I know she hates surprises and I want her to feel prepared not ambushed at this event. He is calling me TA.