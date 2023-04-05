Woman who barely knew the bride shares horror story from 'the worst bachelorette.'

While in theory a fun weekend celebrating a bride-to-be should be stress-free, the reality is often a crash course in credit card debt. So, when a stunned bachelorette party guest decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" group of Reddit about a failed pre-wedding weekend, people were ready to hear all the juicy gossip.
I knew this bachelorette going to be bad but man…I don’t really know the people that went and they were all really mean to each other. It seemed like everyone was miserable. Literally at a fun dance bar and we are all sitting at a table in silence.
The cutest group of very fun and pretty moms letting loose were sitting near us and came over to get everyone to start dancing (my friend and I were the only ones in the group that danced) and the MOH told them to f*ck off!