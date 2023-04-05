Woman who barely knew the bride shares horror story from 'the worst bachelorette.'

Matching pink sunglasses, party favors, unlimited bottles of rosé, and multiple group chats requesting Venmo payments--attending a bachelorette party can be an expensive, exhausting, and booze-ridden journey...

While in theory a fun weekend celebrating a bride-to-be should be stress-free, the reality is often a crash course in credit card debt. So, when a stunned bachelorette party guest decided to vent to the gloriously petty and judgmental "Wedding Shaming" group of Reddit about a failed pre-wedding weekend, people were ready to hear all the juicy gossip.

Worst Bachelorette I’ll ever go to and I hardly knew the bride...

I knew this bachelorette going to be bad but man…I don’t really know the people that went and they were all really mean to each other. It seemed like everyone was miserable. Literally at a fun dance bar and we are all sitting at a table in silence.