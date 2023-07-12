Stepsis refuses to make wedding cake for free, now brother wants divorce. UPDATED

I sent Clara a message asking for specifications and she replied with screenshots of cakes from pinterest. Nothing more. I had to push her further so she can give me exact ideas for the cake since all her replies to my questions were 'It's literally in the images I sent, can't you see?'

Whatever. Days passed and I sent her a quick sketch of the cake and she didn't reply. Another day passed and I sent a image of all the things I bought for the cake so she can tell me if that's the things she asked for, but again, nothing.

So, I then told her how much it would cost to make the cake and that if she can please pay me half now, so she can pay the other half later. And this time I did got an answer. A call.