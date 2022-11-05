Woman asks if she's wrong to not let half sister wear her mom's veil for wedding.

My half sister is not my mom's daughter. She is my dad's daughter from his remarriage after my mom died. She's 20f and I'm 30f. She's getting married in a few months and asked me for the veil for her wedding day. She told me she thought it would be nice to have something borrowed, and to maybe start a tradition of passing it through the family.

I told her I wasn't comfortable with her wearing it since it was my mom's veil, since she's not my mom's daughter or stepdaughter. She told me she's still my sister and I should see it as sharing an important and sentimental piece of my wedding with her for her wedding. That I would get it back that night if it was important but it would mean a lot to her.