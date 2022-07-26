Woman asks if she's wrong for taking back offer to photograph entitled friend's wedding.

Beggars can't be choosers, but entitled bridezillas seem to find a way.

Reddit user u/VioletsAndLily offered to help her friend out of a jam and photograph her wedding for free for a certain number of hours. However, that wasn't good enough for this entitled bride-to-be.

Now, this photographer is asking the internet, "AITA (Am I The A**hole) for taking back my offer to help with my friend’s wedding?

She writes:

Last year, my friend Jess (35f) finally got engaged to the man she’s been dating for the past 15 years. We live in a high-cost-of-living city, and Jess’ finances have always been very tight.

Her wedding budget was $5000. It’s workable, since she works in catering and has connections, and her fiancé’s family has a house with a big yard.