Bride hurt BFF planned baptism day before wedding, then is ‘too tired’ to attend.

But, one bride is feeling insulted that her lifelong best friend would prioritize any event over her wedding. Her BFF knowingly scheduled her son’s baptism the day before her longstanding wedding date. Her best friend expects her to be there for her son's event, but says she will be too tired to attend her wedding the following day. The bride is obviously upset because her bestie has known about the wedding longer than she’s been pregnant. She is struggling with the whether or not to tell her that she'll be hurt and disappointed if she doesn’t show up.
I (F32) have a lifelong “BFF” (F32) - she and I have gone through all of life’s ups and downs and still remained dear friends.