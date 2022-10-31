Woman's brother is furious she brought disabled boyfriend to his wedding uninvited.

My brother got married a few days ago. He and his now wife sent me an invitation and mentioned a "no +1" rule. Meaning that I wasn't allowed to bring my wheelchair bound boyfriend of 4 years with me.

I tried asking if they'd make an exception for me because my boyfriend is family, and no one would deny that. And also, I couldn't make proper arrangements to have someone watch him (I'm his primary caregiver) while I was gone.

I ended up bringing him with me to the wedding. My brother and his bride were livid and picked an argument with me about it. My brother said some hurtful stuff, but at least he didn't say it in front of my boyfriend.