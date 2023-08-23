Woman's cousin bails on her wedding because she found one that will be 'more fun.' AITA?

'AITA for expressing sadness over my cousin choosing an acquaintance's wedding over mine just because it was more 'fun' ?'

Efficient_Ball_3381

Hi this is my first reddit post so please ignore if I make any mistakes.

So, I (29f) got married November of last year. We are Indian and I do not have a large family as per Indian standards and hence the guest list in my wedding was pretty limited. About 18 months before my wedding my only female cousin (27f) who I have grown up with, let's call her Sara, had traveled to Belgium to study.

When my wedding date was finalized my aunt told my mom that Sara won't be attending as she can not afford plane tickets. It was hard for any of us to digest money being the only issue as her family is REALLY rich and she is super pampered but we accepted the reason without any complaints.